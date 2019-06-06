Dow futures lower as Wall Street's rally is set to slow

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...The Fedread more
In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...Oilread more
The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.Politicsread more
European manufacturers will need to keep an eye on China's "near-monopoly" on the extraction and supply of rare earth minerals as they move toward electric power, experts have...Commoditiesread more
China has given licenses to major state-owned mobile carriers for the commercial rollout of 5G with analysts suggesting launches could come this year.Technologyread more
In China, the Shanghai composite fell 0.96% and the Shenzhen composite was down 2%. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.5% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.1%.Asia Marketsread more
Japanese Labor Minister Takumi Nemoto said on Wednesday that it is "generally accepted by society" and "necessary" for companies to enforce dress codes that require female...Asia Politicsread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its easy-money exit strategy one year ago. But twelve months on, the world couldn't look more different.Europe Economyread more
Valuation was a key issue in the dispute between Campbell and Mondelez, people familiar with the matter said. Campbell said earlier Wednesday it is "evaluating multiple...Food & Beverageread more
Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder.Retailread more
U.S. stock index futures were muted Thursday morning as Wall Street's rally on hopes of an imminent rate cut from the Federal Reserve looked set to slow.
At around 2.00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 28 points and indicated a negative open of around 29 points, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also edged lower.
Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday further fueled expectations that the U.S. central bank is moving closer to cutting interest rates, causing U.S. stocks to surge. The Dow jumped more than 500 points on Tuesday, its second best day of the year, and continued its rally into Wednesday.
Powell said that the central bank will keep an eye on current developments in the economy, and would do what it must to "sustain the expansion."
Markets will be monitoring ongoing global trade tensions, however, particularly the threat from President Donald Trump to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, in a political ploy criticized even by members of his own party.
On the data front, jobless claims, first-quarter productivity and unit labor cost figures are expected at 8.30 a.m. ET, along with April's international trade figures.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on the European Central Bank (ECB) which is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday.
Back in the U.S., New York Fed President John Williams will be speaking to CNBC's Steve Liesman at the Council on Foreign Relations' C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics Thursday afternoon.
In corporate news, JM Smucker and Vail Resorts are expected to report earnings before the bell.
Both Beyond Meat and Zoom Video are set to issue their first earnings reports since their respective IPOs after the market close.
Follow CNBC International on and Facebook.