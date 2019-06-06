Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, Zoom Video, DocuSign and more

Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 14% in extended trading on Thursday after the plant-based alternative meat company reported its first quarterly report since going public. The company reported revenue of $40.2 million, surpassing the expected $38.9 million, and earnings of 14 cents per share. The company expects $205 million in revenue this fiscal year.
Shares of Zoom Video jumped 10% after the company reported better-than-expected revenue and gave strong guidance that topped estimates in its first quarterly report since its IPO. Zoom reported revenue of $122 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected revenue of $111.7 million. Zoom reported earnings of 3 cents per share.
The company expects second-quarter revenue between $129 million and $130 million. Zoom expects revenue between $535 million and $540 million for the current fiscal year, besting Wall Street projections of $520 million in annual revenue.
Shares of DocuSign plummeted more than 20% despite the tech company reporting first-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $214 million, versus the expected 5 cents per share on revenue of $208 million.
The company also raised its guidance for the upcoming quarter and the current fiscal year.
Shares of PagerDuty jumped 1% after the digital operations management giant reported revenue that beat estimates. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $37.3 million, $2.3 million higher than expected, and a loss of 22 cents per share.