Cramer gives 'two cheers' to Zoom and Beyond Meat

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

John Stankey's challenge: Making AT&T's $100 billion bet on Time...

AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Trump says there's a 'good chance' Mexico averts tariffs by...

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.

Big bank CEOs stay out of Trump's search for deal on Middle East...

Their absence is a blow to efforts to bring together the most influential business leaders to start a dialogue on investing in the region.

Trump wants NASA to go to Mars, not the moon like he declared...

"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Uber's chief operating officer and chief marketing officer are...

Now that the company is public, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he has more time to be involved in the day-to-day operations of Uber's core businesses.

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Dow jumps 260 points, posts best week since November

Stocks jump, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

A multibillion-dollar deal between the US and Turkey just got...

The U.S. will begin "unwinding" Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal over a Russian-made missile system.

Pentagon: 'Huawei is too close to the government'

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.

Mad Money

Cramer gives 'two cheers' to Zoom and Beyond Meat

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "I say two cheers for Zoom and Beyond Meat," the "Mad Money" host says. "They may be too rich now, but they made you rich if you stuck with them."
  • The newly-public companies saw their stocks rally by double-digits after beating Wall Street expectations in their first earnings reports since their recent IPOs.
  • Cramer has warned that too many IPOs could hurt the market, "but some of these deals really were fantastic for investors, and I wish I'd been more bullish about them."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday applauded the quarterly results that Beyond Meat and Zoom Video — two stocks he has been skeptical about — posted Thursday as "things of beauty."

The newly-public companies saw their stocks rally by double-digits after beating Wall Street expectations in their first earnings reports since their recent IPOs. Zoom spiked more than 18% and Beyond Meat catapulted nearly 40% during Friday's session.

"I say two cheers for Zoom and Beyond Meat," the "Mad Money" host said. "They may be too rich now, but they made you rich if you stuck with them."

Since listing on the Nasdaq in early May, Beyond Meat's stock is now worth less than $139 — nearly six times its debut price. The faux meat company, which produces plant-based burgers, reported $40.2 million in revenue for the quarter — Wall Street expected less than $39 million — and boosted gross profit margin by more than 1,000 basis points year-over-year.

Beyond Meat has vegan burger competition in the privately-held Impossible and Nestle, but Beyond has potential deals in the works with fast food chains, Cramer said. Competitors in the vegan burger space, according to Beyond Meat's management, have made some missteps and given the company a head start, Cramer added.

"They're adamant that they make a better burger, and they believe that there's still a ton of room to grow as the meatless category is still just at 2% household penetration," he said. "No wonder the stock exploded higher."

Zoom's share price has surged from its $36 April IPO to $94.05 as of Friday's close. The video conferencing company delivered a big revenue beat in its first public report. The company reported about 7,700 new customers and four deals that will bring in more than $1 million each year, Cramer noted.

Zoom faces competition from Cisco, but Cramer highlighted that it landed a positive note from J.P. Morgan saying the quarterly results "underscore our confidence in Zoom as our favorite stock even with the current valuation level."

With Zoom's share price jumping more than 161%, and Beyond Meat's nearly 455%, since going public, the host said "these stocks are absolutely trading at stratospheric levels ... both could be easily imperiled."

In the case of these two IPOs, however, Wall Street got it right and everybody wins, he said.

"I've been warning you for months that the recent flood of IPOs was creating a situation where we had a too much supply on hand, especially after the Uber deal, " Cramer said. "But some of these deals really were fantastic for investors, and I wish I'd been more bullish about them."

WATCH: Cramer reviews Beyond Meat and Zoom's earnings reports
VIDEO4:3604:36
Cramer gives 'two cheers' to Zoom and Beyond Meat
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

