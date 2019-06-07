Druckenmiller on attacking big tech: 'Way to think about the future President Trump, just genius'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
"If the job number is weak, given everything else they are saying, the Fed will be on a clear easing path by July," said Druckenmiller to CNBC's "Squawk Box."Marketsread more
Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...Retailread more
Druckenmiller says that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.Hedge Fundsread more
Druckenmiller says the Yellen Fed should have raised rates more in 2016 when it had the chance.Marketsread more
Longtime hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says stocks would plummet if Bernie Sanders were elected president in the 2020 election.Marketsread more
A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...The Fedread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller said he doesn't have a problem with a higher capital gains tax.Marketsread more
IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.Technologyread more
Stretch your retirement funds in these five cheapest countries based on cost of living, average monthly rent, health care and safety indexes.Retirementread more
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller went after President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Friday for attacking big technology companies.
"We are attacking our companies that are the leaders in this stuff. But man, it's great. We're supporting our steel industry, our coal industry, [and] our aluminum industry. Way to think about the future, President Trump, just genius," Druckenmiller said sarcastically on CNBC's "Squawk Box. "
Trump has criticized big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet for what he calls their bias against him and other Republicans.
"President Trump, we all know his motivation," Druckenmiller said. "Now, the Democrats hate them because they're convinced that Facebook's platform got President Trump elected. That's complete nonsense. Whether you like it or not, President Trump won because more people voted for him in the right states than voted for [Hillary Clinton]."
"I just do not understand the emotion over this issue," he said. "Then, you've got the whole privacy argument. It's very simple to me: If you don't like what Google is doing with privacy, don't use Google."
Shares of these companies took a hit this week as multiple reports said government authorities are working on antitrust probes and business-practice investigations targeting them. Facebook and Alphabet were both down more than 5% this week entering Friday's session while Amazon is down 1.2%.
Druckenmiller also commented on rising global trade tensions, noting they could kill the "animal spirits in the market. " He added the stock market would plunge between 30% and 40% if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, won the 2020 presidential election.