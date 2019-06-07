Skip Navigation
Halftime Report

Traders bet this under-performing tech giant pops 4%+ next week

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13

Facebook is taking a hit as Washington signals that increased oversight on big tech companies might be coming.

On Monday shares of the social media giant slid more than 7.5% — erasing $38 billion in value — after the Wall Street Journal first reported that the Federal Trade Commission was looking into Facebook's antitrust policy

Facebook is now trading in a bear market, with shares about 20% below their July 2018 all-time intraday high of $218.62.

But options traders are betting that the stock may turn a corner — and soon.

VIDEO2:2902:29
Traders bet this under-pressure tech about to bounce
Halftime Report

By Friday mid-day investors had bought more than 6,000 Facebook calls at the June 180 strike price, according to Investitute co-founder Jon Najarian. Later in the day, that number soared to nearly 30,000.

These calls expire next Friday, so traders are betting the stock moves above $180 by then. Facebook was trading around $173 on Friday, so a 4% pop would lift it to $180.

Najarian said Friday on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that he  jumped on this trade and bought calls, since he believes the stock "is going to push towards, or through, $180 next week."

- CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed reporting.

Disclosure: Jon Najarian owns Facebook calls.