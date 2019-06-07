Trump wants NASA to go to Mars, not the moon like he declared weeks ago

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.Politicsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.Politicsread more
The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.Technologyread more
Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.Market Insiderread more
"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...Politicsread more
Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.US Marketsread more
Stocks that could be negatively impacted by tariffs on Mexico include: Acuity Brands, Brunswick Corporation, and Fortune Brands.Marketsread more
The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...Politicsread more
A Google employee who led a movement to improve company's policies calls it quits after 12 years.Technologyread more
The FDA and FTC issued warning letters to four e-cigarette companies for allegedly using influencers to advertise their products on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter who failed...Health and Scienceread more
NEW YORK – President Donald Trump on Friday that NASA should focus on going to Mars, not the moon, weeks after he proclaimed his support for a lunar mission.
"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"
On May 13, however, he affirmed his support for NASA's moon plans.
"Under my Administration, we are restoring NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars," Trump said a few weeks ago.
Trump had tasked the agency with landing U.S. astronauts on the moon within five years, far ahead of NASA's previous deadline of 2028. In an initiative called Moon 2024, the agency accelerated its plans and shrunk timelines to meet the president's deadline.
"We've been given an ambitious and exciting goal. History has proven when we're given a task by the president, along with the resources and the tools, we can deliver," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in an April statement.
Despite Bridenstine's pledge to make the moon mission happen on time, questions remained about whether NASA would get the money to fund the plan. The current plan requires multiple missions that build upon each other's progress, culminating in the landing of a lunar lander with astronauts on board. A month earlier in March, Vice President Mike Pence said NASA's lunar exploration program was "plagued by bureaucratic inertia, what some call a paralysis of analysis."
"Being told the earliest we can return to the moon is 2028 ... is just not good enough," Pence said in March.
Even Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos praised the White House's ambition during an event last month, saying "I love Vice President Pence's 2024 lunar landing goal." Bezos mentioned the plan as he unveiled Blue Origin's lunar lander model, which he said could meet the 2024 landing deadline.