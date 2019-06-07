Inside the tech-free school where high-tech parents are sending their kids

Skip Navigation
Trump says the US has 'indefinitely suspended' planned tariffs...

Trump said that Mexico in return has agreed to take "strong measures" to stop illegal migration from coming through the U.S. southern border.

Trump is playing a risky game by weaponizing US economic power...

The effectiveness of President Donald Trump's unprecedented weaponization of tariffs in addressing non-trade issues is facing its most significant tests yet in Mexico and...

Read the joint US-Mexico statement on immigration enforcement

Mexico has agreed to deploy its national guard throughout the country with priority given to its southern border.

Big Tech antitrust worries give investors a chance to buy into...

Washington's apparent assault on big tech companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon could be a blessing in disguise for investors as they present a massive buying...

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos starts starts spotlight with top executives

Bezos' ever-growing business ambition requires him to go far beyond his current role at Amazon, making other Amazon executives more frequently serve as the face of the...

NYC to Shanghai in 40 minutes: SpaceX's goal for point-to-point...

UBS believes that, if the obstacles to point-to-point space travel can be overcome, the service would represent an annual market of more than $20 billion.

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Gen-Z's favorite app TikTok is turning weird memes into money

It's still early days for TikTok, but advertisers are experimenting on the app.

Inflation trend suggests Treasury yields won't bottom for months

The Economic Cycle Research Institute's Lakshman Achuthan builds a bearish inflation trend in a single chart.

There's a 'very small' chance of a no-deal Brexit: UK's Hammond

Britain's chancellor of the exchequer says a "clear majority" in parliament is against the idea of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

Xi calls Trump his friend and says the US won't disconnect with...

The Chinese president told an audience at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that his country is an "ardent proponent" of globalization.

Tech

Inside the tech-free school where high-tech parents are sending their kids

Katie Schoolov
Katie Brigham
Low-tech learning and why it's highly sought after by high-tech parents
Tech

In most public and private schools across the nation, Chromebooks, iPads or Windows devices are everywhere.

But things look very different at Waldorf Schools, where technology and screens aren't used at all through 8th grade, and are scarce even in high school. The Waldorf teaching philosophy is used at more than 1,000 institutions in 91 countries, including 136 schools in the U.S.

Watch the video to see what a Waldorf School is like, and why parents are seeking them out in places like Silicon Valley.