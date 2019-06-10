Japanese stocks set to trade higher as Trump stands down on Mexico tariff threat

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week that tariffs would not be slapped on Mexican goods.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,215, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 20,884.71.
Meanwhile, markets in Australia are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Trump announced last Friday that the U.S. and Mexico reached a deal to avoid the implementation of tariffs, originally set to kick in on Monday. In return, he said, Mexico agreed to take "strong measures" to strengthen immigration enforcement.
The latest development comes as the U.S. remains locked in a trade war with China as the two economic powerhouses hit an impasse in negotiations.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been among the lead negotiators involved in trade talks with China, told CNBC on Sunday that Trump will decide on whether to implement more tariffs on China after the American leader meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in June.
"We're going to need to see action, and President Trump is going to need to make sure he's clear that we're moving in the right direction to a deal," Mnuchin told CNBC. "The president will make a decision after the meeting."
Trump has previously indicated he expects to plan his next trade moves after the G-20 meeting in Japan.
Meanwhile, a drastic slowdown for jobs creation in May increased the odds that the U.S. would go on an easier monetary policy. Nonfarm payrolls were up by 75,000 in May — the second time in four months that the figure increased by less than 100,000. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a gain of 180,000.
Concerns over the potential impact of U.S. trade policy and signs of a slowing American economy have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve would slash interest rates.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.725 after declining from levels above 97.6 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.45 against the dollar after touching levels below 108.0 last week, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6994 following highs above $0.700 seen in the previous trading week.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Everett Rosenfeld contributed to this report.