Cramer Remix: The June Swoon talk is useless

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that the old "sell in May and go away" investment adage does not fit in 2019.

"More like 'sell in May and miss the miraculous Fed-induced rally,' the best move of the year," the "Mad Money" host said. "You shouldn't make financial decisions based on a rhyming couplet. ... That's no basis for sound money management."

Cramer said it's tough to sell off holdings and it's just as difficult, if not more, to time when to reenter at lower levels. The market action that Wall Street saw in May reminded the host of what happened in December — when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates under the impression that the economy was too hot, inducing a market-wide sell-off.

Stocks were surging in early May, until President Donald Trump took trade wars with China and Mexico to new levels, Cramer said. Jobs and retail data were also low, he added, which some bet could offer justification for a rate cut.

Last week, Powell hinted that the central bank may consider lowering rates. With stocks oversold in reaction to Trump's threat to slap tariffs on imports from Mexico, the major indexes went on to stage their biggest rallies of the year in the first trading week of June.

The host said investors should have sold in early May to buy their holdings back later in the month, "which doesn't have that same ring to it."

"So can we please retire 'sell in May and go away?'" Cramer said. "The next time you hear it, I want [you] to remember about this spectacular June rally and think twice before taking [it] seriously."