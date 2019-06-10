Fed rate cut reduces risk of 'panic freeze-up' in the markets, says strategist Jim Paulsen

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.Marketsread more
A helicopter crash landed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire on Monday afternoon, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash,...Transportationread more
Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.Technologyread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.Marketsread more
House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.Politicsread more
Lawmakers and marijuana advocates have argued that legalizing weed to manage chronic paid can help reduce opioid addiction, but researchers at Stanford University's School of...Health and Scienceread more
The big bet against the success of Wall Street's new alternative meat company is backfiring.Marketsread more
Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...Restaurantsread more
The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year would reduce the risk of a "panic freeze-up" in the financial markets, Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said Monday.
A rate cut combined with President Donald Trump's compromise with Mexico and a possible U.S.-China trade deal could create "a heck of a rally as this year progresses," Paulsen told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in an interview on "The Exchange. "
U.S. stocks were higher Monday after Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. reached an immigration agreement with Mexico, taking proposal to slap 5% tariffs on Mexican goods off the table. The weekend news eased some trade concerns for investors as the bigger U.S.-China trade dispute continues to rattle financial markets and threatens to drag on the global economy.
The Fed currently holds its benchmark funds rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Some traders are betting on a quarter-point cut in July and possibly more later this year to make up for the potential U.S.-China trade war damage. However, in a note to clients Monday, Goldman Sachs warned that the growing consensus that the Fed will cut rates soon is misguided.
Earlier this month, Paulsen said the U.S. couldn't have picked a better time to increase tariffs on China because price pressures are so low that the Fed would actually welcome any increases in inflation. U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would have to go on for a "considerable period of time" before price increases would cause any troubling inflation, he added.
The U.S. and China are currently stalled on talks to find an end to the trade war between the world's two largest economies. In May, the U.S. increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. Shortly after, China announced plans to raise tariff rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods.