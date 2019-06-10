Skip Navigation
Markets

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the bond market is telegraphing a Fed rate cut, not a recession

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC that he believes the U.S. bond markets are indicating "a lowering of interest rates."
  • Mnuchin's interpretation of the bond market runs counter to some on Wall Street who warn that falling yield indicate a deteriorating economic outlook
  • The Treasury sees "no signs of a recession" in the U.S. economy, Mnuchin says.
VIDEO2:4402:44
'No signs of recession' in the US, says Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
Squawk Box Asia

Investors have been warning that the bond market is indicating a deteriorating economic outlook but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disputed that interpretation in CNBC interview.

Mnuchin believes that falling bond yields, rather than warning of a recession, are indicating that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming months. Bond yields fell to 20-month lows last week after government data showed U.S. job creation slowed more than expected in May.

"I would say that the bond markets are predicting ... a lowering of interest rates," Mnuchin told CNBC on Sunday.

Mnuchin noted that he did not intend to comment on whether interest rates should be lowered, saying that he wants "to respect" the independence of the Federal Reserve. Mnuchin meets weekly with the leader of the central bank, Chairman Jerome Powell. President Trump later commented to CNBC on Monday that the Fed made a mistake raising rates in December and is "very disrputive" to the economy.

Investor expectations of a June rate cut from the Fed rose last week to 27.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The market gives July a 79% chance of a Fed rate cut.

He added that the global economy is now in an environment where "interest rates are very low around the world," which is what investors are "seeing in the U.S. bond markets." But the Treasury sees "no signs of a recession" in the U.S. economy, Mnuchin said, even as his department is "somewhat concerned about what we see as a slowdown in Europe, Dhina and other areas of the world."

"We still see the growth in the U.S. as really quite strong," Mnuchin added.