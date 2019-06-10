Morgan Stanley: Even if the Fed cuts rates this summer, it could be too late to stop a recession

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
The White House needs to clarify its position on Huawei immediately, specifically whether American actions against the company fall under economic or national security...Technologyread more
The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April while the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbered the available jobs.Jobsread more
Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.Technologyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...Food & Beverageread more
Even if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by July, they're too late, according to Morgan Stanley.Marketsread more
By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.Financeread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump tells CNBC that China has given itself a "tremendous competitive" advantage by weakening its currency, and the playing field should be made even.Market Insiderread more
Even if the Federal Reserve does what the market wants and lowers interest rates this summer, things may already be too far gone, according to Morgan Stanley.
"Fed cuts may come too late," Morgan Stanley's equity strategist Michael Wilson said in a note to clients Monday. "Fed could cut as soon as July but it may not halt slowdown/recession."
The economy is already facing some "very real macro risks" including weak jobs data, low inflation and escalating trade tensions, Wilson said.
The market is expecting a rate cut by July by the Fed in response to diving bond yields, volatile stock markets and some sings of weakness. On Friday, May payrolls came in much lower-than-expected and the markets rallied in hopes that the Fed would start cutting as soon as July.
Paired with the "falling rate of inflation and the inability to hits its 2 percent goal" and trade tensions weighing on business confidence, the Fed's rate cut won't halt a weakening economy, Wilson said.
Morgan Stanley changed its forecast for global growth to "stagnation" through the end of the year instead of a "continued recovery."
Investors should stay defensive, despite a more dovish Federal Reserve, Wilson said.
"Investor enthusiasm around the idea of easier Fed policy is understandable," Wilson said. "However, if the Fed were to cut out of concern that we are entering a real unemployment cycle, we think such a cut should not be bought. Until there is further clarity on the employment picture, we think Friday's rally should be faded and investors should continue to skew portfolios defensively."
Wilson said to keep "a cautious eye toward expensive growth stocks that are now at a greater risk of missing earnings estimates due to these very real macro economic risks."
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom