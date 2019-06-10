Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Tech, Raytheon, Salesforce, Tilray, Uber & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

United Technologies – United Technologies and Raytheon have announced a stock swap merger. Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares for every share they now own, and the new company will be known as Raytheon Technologies.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce will buy analytics platform company Tableau Software in an all-stock deal. Tableau shareholders will receive 1.103 Salesforce shares for each share they now hold, representing a 42 percent premium based on Friday's closing prices.

Tilray – The Canadian cannabis producer struck a deal with its largest shareholder, Privateer Holdings, to extend the lock-up on sales of Privateer's shares and provide for an orderly disposition of the 75 million Tilray shares it holds. This will be accomplished through a so-called "downstream merger" in which Tilray will acquire Privateer.

Dish Network – Dish is open to merging its satellite TV business with AT&T's DirecTV unit, according to a Bloomberg report. There are currently no active talks about such a deal, however.

Uber – Uber Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford has stepped down, according to a Reuters report, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi eliminating the position to take more control of operations.

Spark Therapeutics – Spark and Swiss drugmaker Roche have hit another delay in their planned combination. Roche said both companies have a Federal Trade Commission request for more information, and that U.K. regulators have opened a probe as well. Roche is planning to buy Spark for $4.3 billion.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler and French automaker Renault are looking for ways to revive their abandoned merger plan, according to Reuters. Renault alliance partner Nissan is said to want Renault to significantly reduce its 43.4% stake in the Japanese automaker in return for supporting the deal.

Microsoft – Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation Xbox videogame console. The company said the console will be 4 times more powerful than the current version and that it will hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday shopping season.

American Airlines – American is extending cancellations of flights involving Boeing's grounded 737 Max jet through September 3.

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz completed an internal investigation into its accounting prices and has also changed its financial practices as a result. Kraft Heinz saw its stock price take a hit when it revealed earlier this year that federal regulators were probing its finances.

Molson Coors – Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the beer brewer with an "underperform" rating, saying the issue with the company is its brand portfolio rather than marketing or management, and that the situation is not likely to improve.

Redfin – The online real estate website operator's stock got a double upgrade to "overweight" from "underweight" at Stephens, based on valuation and the prospects for more e-commerce offerings in the real estate space.

Analog Devices – The chipmaker's stock also got a double upgrade, this one from Goldman Sachs. Goldman upgraded Analog Devices to "buy" from "sell," saying the end of a cyclical correction is near and that the company has "idiosyncratic" revenue drivers.