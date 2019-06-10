Trump and Macron 'friendship tree' has reportedly died

The tree gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to U.S. President Donald Trump has died, according to French media reports Monday.

Trump and Macron planted the oak tree sapling on the White House lawn during Macron's state visit to the U.S. in April 2018, but it went missing shortly afterwards. French Ambassador to the U.S., Gerard Araud, tweeted at the time that the sapling had been put in quarantine to comply with U.S. customs regulations, and would be replanted at a later date.

However, French news agency AFP reported Monday that the tree died in quarantine, citing a French diplomatic source.