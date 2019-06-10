Trump concerned about Raytheon-United Technologies merger: 'Does that make it less competitive?'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump on Monday said he has concerns that a merger between United Technologies and Raytheon would harm competition and make it more difficult for the U.S. government to negotiate defense contracts.
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC. Airline companies have "all merged in so it's hard to negotiate" with them, he added, suggesting the defense industry could be heading in the same direction.
Asked whether he would have problems with the merger, Trump replied, "Only if they have the same products. That would be the thing that bothers me most."
Still, the president repeatedly expressed concerns about dwindling competition in aerospace.
"When I hear United and I hear Raytheon, when I hear they're merging, does that make it less competitive? It's already not competitive," Trump said.
"I just want to see competition. They're two great companies, I love them both. But I want to see that we don't hurt our competition."
United Technologies on Sunday announced that it had struck a deal to combine its booming aerospace business with Raytheon, a surprise twist capable of rattling customers and competitors alike.
The deal would create a giant, one-stop shop with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines that power passenger planes and the seats that fill them. Under one roof, the companies could put more pressure on suppliers and customers as well as encourage their industrial conglomerate competitors to seek deals of their own.
Raytheon and United Technologies have a combined market value of close to $166 billion. The stock price of each has gained more than 21% this year, far outpacing the broader market, as they've reaped the benefits of strong defense spending and record orders for passenger planes around the world.
The new company, which they plan to name Raytheon Technologies, would have approximate annual sales of $74 billion, putting it behind Boeing as the second-largest aerospace and defense company in the U.S. by revenue.
