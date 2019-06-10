Trump likes that the EU fines big US tech companies and would like some of that money too

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.
He pointed to the European Union's probes into tech giants and said "they're great companies" but "something's going on" when it comes to their concentrated power.
The president said that as a byproduct of the fines, the EU gets "all this money — we should be doing that."
"We should be doing what they're doing," the president said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday.
The president said the U.S. attorney general will look at these companies differently than regulators in the European Union do. He said European regulators think of the lawsuits as "easy money" where they'll "sue Apple for $7 billion and win the case."
"I think it's a bad situation, obviously," President Trump said. "But I think there is something going on in terms of monopoly."
The European Commission has slapped a combined $9.5 billion in antitrust fines against Google since 2017. Facebook, has been subject to probes across the EU since a strict new set of privacy rules called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect last year. U.S. regulators and lawmakers have also increased efforts domestically to reign in big tech companies.
