Beyond Meat is launching a 'meatier' version of its plant-based burger

Beyond Meat is launching a new, "meatier" version of its plant-based burger in stores this week.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the $1.44 billion market for meat substitutes prepares for new entries from companies like Nestle and Tyson Foods.

The newest Beyond Burger formula includes a mix of proteins — pea, mung beans and rice — so that the vegan burger qualifies as a "complete protein" with all essential amino acids. The vegan burger will also have a slightly different texture as a result.

Cocoa butter and coconut oil are used to create a marbling and texture that more closely mimics real beef. The latest iteration of the patty also includes apple extract that changes the color of the plant-based meat substitute from red to brown when it's cooked.