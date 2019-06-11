JP Morgan downgrades Beyond Meat: It's 'beyond our price target'

Skip Navigation
Congressional hearing takes on anti-competitive behavior among...

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.

Salesforce's cloud-only approach goes out the window with Tableau...

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.

Dow futures rise triple digits despite Trump's China tariff...

The U.S. president also defended his approach of imposing tariffs on international partners, saying these are putting the U.S. "at a tremendous competitive advantage."

More China tariffs could push the US into a 'Trump recession,'...

The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession" if Washington imposes tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro of the Consumer...

Amazon is descending on New York with another one of its...

Amazon on Tuesday is opening a cashier-free Amazon Go location at 300 Park Avenue, in the Midtown area of Manhattan.

There's something 'depraved' about Trump's 'dictator envy': Larry...

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Sports betting helps propel casinos to fourth straight year of...

The legalization of sport betting helped propel U.S. casinos to a record year, with gaming revenue rising 3.5% from 2017 to $41.68 billion, according to the American Gaming...

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat on valuation.

AWS CEO Jassy: We would follow the law if regulators demand...

Andy Jassy said that splitting out Amazon Web Services could distract from important tasks. But, if regulators insist, Amazon would have to follow the law.

New York, London and Paris remain the world's leading cities —...

New York, London and Paris continue to dominate as the world's top three most competitive cities. But their prime positions could be up for contention, according to a new...

Uber's European rival Bolt launches in London

The Estonian ride-hailing company formerly known as Taxify announced its launch in the U.K.'s capital city on Tuesday.

5G rollout will 'make things better' for cybersecurity, according...

The impending rollout of the next generation 5G wireless standard could be a boon for cybersecurity, according to an expert from Verizon.

Markets

JP Morgan downgrades Beyond Meat: It's 'beyond our price target'

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • "We believe the company's growth opportunity, strong management, and near-term ability to post financials that exceed Street expectations are balanced by elevated valuation metrics," J.P. Morgan said.
  • "We remain highly favorable to the total addressable market for alternative meat and Beyond Meat’s role within it,"  the firm said.
Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, prepares to ring the opening bell to celebrate his company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, May 2, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

J.P. Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat on Tuesday, after the company's stock has surged 600% from its initial public offering price of $25.

The firm downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and kept its price target of $120. The alternative meat company reported stronger-than-expected earnings last week — its first report since going public.

The stock is "beyond our price target," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in the note to clients. The share price has already exceeded the price target of every analyst on Wall Street and short sellers have lost more than $400 million betting against the plant-based burger maker's stock since it went public, according to research firm S3 Partners.

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said. "As we wrote last week, 'At some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in BYND… will be priced in' – we think this day has arrived."

Shares of Beyond Meat were down 5% in premarket trading.

Why this market strategist says retail investors are buying Beyond Meat
Closing Bell
Key Points
  • Even the highest price target on Wall Street from Friday was immediately outpaced when Beyond Meat's stock began trading Monday.
  • Beyond Meat's stock is over 65% above the average Wall Street 12-month price target of $103.85 a share.
  • Shares of the alternative meat company jumped more than 600% from the initial public offering price of $25 a share during intraday trading Monday.