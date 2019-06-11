French tech giant Dassault is nearing deal to buy health software company Medidata

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
The order was viewed as a more aggressive step to take against China in support of U.S. agriculture, even as the Trump administration's trade war threatens American farmers'...Politicsread more
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owned 5.8 million United Technologies shares at the end of the first quarter, said in a letter that the tie-up is ill-advised.Marketsread more
Shares of National Beverage hit their lowest point since 2016 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired after objecting to a plan to falsely claims that...Food & Beverageread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.Marketsread more
Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, plans to sell CBD creams, balms and oils in nearly 1,000 stores, joining a growing list of retailers carrying the cannabis...Health and Scienceread more
The top Trump economic advisor also said that he remains hopeful that negotiations between Beijing and the U.S. can return to the position of near-alignment they enjoyed...Politicsread more
French technology company Dassault Systèmes is nearing a deal to acquire Medidata Solutions, according to people familiar with the matter.
The likely agreement was reported earlier by Bloomberg, which also published a story in April saying the companies were in talks. Neither company responded to CNBC's request for comment. Medidata stock rose more than 5% after hours on the news.
Medidata's software is used to help clinics manage their back office operations and their data, and it provides analytics tools so they can make sense of massive amounts of information. Medical device companies also use it to track the process of their clinical trials.
The expected deal comes as the M&A market picks up for fast-growth software companies. Google acquired data analytics company Looker last week for $2.6 billion, and Salesforce followed on Monday with its biggest deal ever — the $15.3 billion purchase of Tableau Software.
Medidata, which competes with health software from vendors like IBM, Oracle and Veeva, was founded in 1999 and went public ten years later. Revenue increased 17% last year to $635.7 million and the company reported net income of $51.9 million. It currently has a market value of $5.9 billion, and the stock has climbed 17% in the past year. It gained an additional 6.1% after the Bloomberg report.
"Medidata has always been an extremely well run company and a juggernaut in their space," said Bijan Salehizadeh, a medical technology investor at NaviMed Capital. "It's an A-plus asset."
Dassault sells software to transportation, aerospace and life sciences companies to help them digitize their businesses.
— Ari Levy contributed to this report