Dow futures slightly higher despite Trump's warning on China tariffs

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning despite comments from President Donald Trump on trade war with China.
At around 01:36 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 45 points, indicating a positive open of more than 59 points. Futures of S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly higher.
President Donald Trump told CNBC on Monday that if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not attend the G-20 meeting later this month, there will be additional duties on Chinese goods. This would take effect immediately.
The U.S. President also defended his approach of imposing tariffs on international partners, saying these are putting the U.S. "at a tremendous competitive advantage."
"The China deal is going to work out. You know why? Because of tariffs," Trump told CNBC. "Right now, China is getting absolutely decimated by companies that are leaving China, going to other countries, including our own, because they don't want to pay the tariffs."
On the earnings front, the calendar is quite thin with only H&R Block and Dave & Buster's due to report.
Meanwhile, investors will be looking ahead to the release of the NFIB survey at 6 a.m. ET as well as of the latest PPI numbers at 8:30 a.m.