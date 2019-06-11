Dow futures slightly higher despite Trump's warning on China tariffs

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning despite comments from President Donald Trump on trade war with China.

At around 01:36 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 45 points, indicating a positive open of more than 59 points. Futures of S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly higher.

President Donald Trump told CNBC on Monday that if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not attend the G-20 meeting later this month, there will be additional duties on Chinese goods. This would take effect immediately.