Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as Trump makes China tariff threat

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to open mixed on Tuesday following overnight comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on his country's trade war with China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,115, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,134.42.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to rise on their first trading day of the week after returning from a holiday. The SPI futures contract was at 6,502.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,443.90.