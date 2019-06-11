Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as Trump makes China tariff threat

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to open mixed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods should Chinese President Xi...Asia Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to open mixed on Tuesday following overnight comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on his country's trade war with China.
Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,115, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,134.42.
Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to rise on their first trading day of the week after returning from a holiday. The SPI futures contract was at 6,502.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,443.90.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks advanced as investors cheered the agreement struck between the U.S. and Mexico to avoid tariffs being implemented. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 78.74 points to close at 26,062.68, while the S&P 500 rose around 0.5% to finish at 2,886.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.1% to close at 7,823.17.
Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, Trump told CNBC on Monday that China would have to make a deal with the U.S. "because they're going to have to. "
The U.S. president also confirmed that more tariffs on Chinese goods will kick into place should Chinese President Xi Jinping fail to attend the upcoming G-20 meeting. The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.
"The end of month G20 meeting is gearing up to be another major 'binary' risk event that should keep markets very edgy in the coming days and weeks. It also complicates the (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting next week where the Fed has (to) decide whether downside risks to US growth justify an immediate shift to a formal easing bias," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" after "closely monitoring" the impact of developments surrounding "trade negotiations and other matters."
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.761 after touching levels above 96.8 last week, but still off highs above 97.6 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.36 against the dollar after seeing lows beyond 108.6 yesterday, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6958 after its decline from levels above $0.7000 in the previous session.
— CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.