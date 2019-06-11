Gary Vaynerchuk: This side hustle can end debt and earn a struggling person up to $100,000 in income

Gary Vaynerchuk loves his side hustles. When the serial entrepreneur turned social media mogul isn't busy running one of his successful companies, you might find him at your neighbour's garbage sale unearthing forgotten treasure, an idea he has discussed in his "Trash Talk" video series. That's right, despite being worth an estimated $160 million, Gary Vee still finds time for a side hustle.

His favourite method of side hustle: retail arbitrage flipping, or 'flipping' for short. People without much money may not be able to buy residential real estate and turn a house around for a profit, but retail items are another story.

The idea is pretty simple: Find an item listed at a discounted price, preferably something that a big-box retailer (Walmart, TJ Maxx, Target) is trying to get rid of on their close-out shelves and scan items. Next, check to see what the item is selling for online. There are a number of websites and apps you can do this on like Amazon or eBay. Once you find an item where there is a large enough price difference you buy it and "flip it."

"I am watching people literally go from being homeless to building up $50,000 to $100,000," Vaynerchuk tells CNBC.

Vaynerchuk believes this method of side hustle works particularly well for people who are in debt or looking for a way to earn fast. While his use of the term "homeless" may seem in the least dramatic — if not insensitive — think a recent college grad living in a girlfriend or boyfriend's home, or on a friend's couch, with access to the internet and no day job. He talks about "microdollaring" for the "young kid in debt."