GrubHub shares jump after Amazon shuts down its restaurant delivery service

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Don't expect a China deal at G-20, former Trump trade advisor...

"There won't be a deal at the G-20," Clete Willems tells Kayla Tausche at CNBC's Capital Exchange event in Washington.

Beyond Meat is launching a 'meatier' version of its plant-based...

The new formula, which more closely mimics the texture of beef, comes as Tyson Foods and Nestle prepare to launch their own plant-based meats.

'Tariff Man' Trump heads to Iowa, a state scarred by his trade...

Trump's trip to Iowa shows an effort to contain the damage from tariffs ahead of the 2020 election — especially as Democratic presidential candidates swarm the state.

Analyst sees '50% upside' if the feds break up Alphabet

If DOJ antitrust probe into Alphabet results in the tech giant's dissection, the stock should rocket 50%, according to one equity analyst.

Three financial stocks to buy as big banks rally, investors say

Financials are surging for the second day in a row, coming back from their deep May sell-off. The rally is just getting started, says a technician.

Hackers stole unreleased Radiohead music, asked for $150,000...

Hackers tried to extort English rock band Radiohead for $150,000, threatening to release archived music that the band never intended to be published. So, the band decided to...

Huawei has reportedly been working on its Android rival for seven...

Huawei has reportedly been building its Android rival for the last 7 years in secret, anticipating a possible ban on using U.S. software for its products.

Morgan Stanley: Investors 'undervalue' the future of Tesla's...

Tesla has lost nearly a third of its value this year but Morgan Stanley thinks that's unfair given the value of some pieces of the company.

Restaurants

GrubHub shares jump after Amazon shuts down its restaurant delivery service

Marc Rod
Amazon Restaurants delivery service
Source: Amazon Prime Now

Shares of online food delivery services GrubHub and Waitr Holdings jumped Tuesday after Amazon said it was shutting down its four-year-old rival service, which delivered restaurant meals to Prime members' doorsteps.  

GrubHub shares, which have a market value of $6.3 billion, gained more than 7% on Tuesday, while shares of smaller rival Waitr gained 3%. Waitr has a market cap of $482.7 million. Uber, which operates Uber Eats, saw its stock, which is valued at $71.5 billion, rise less than 1%. 

Amazon said Monday that it shuttering Amazon Restaurants on June 24. The service had operated in more than 20 U.S. cities. An expansion into the U.K. was closed late last year. 

"A small fraction of Amazon employees are affected by this decision, and many of those affected have already found new roles at Amazon," the company said in a statement. "Employees will be offered personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company."

News of that Amazon was closing the service was first reported by GeekWire