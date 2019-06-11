Larry Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a China trade deal

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.Marketsread more
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 despite the weakness...Marketsread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.Marketsread more
"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.Marketsread more
Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.Banksread more
"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.Politicsread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.Jobsread more
"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," a Treasury official...Politicsread more
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 even if the U.S. and China don't reach a trade deal.
"The U.S. economy is very strong," Kudlow told CNBC's "Power Lunch." "I think we're in very good shape and I think we'll maintain a 3% growth pace this year."
"That 3% number is not contingent on a China deal that might not be satisfactory for American economic interests," Kudlow added. "What has changed is lower tax rates, massive deregulation, opening up the energy sector and various trade reforms."
Equity markets fell sharply in May after China and the U.S. hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Prior to that, officials on both sides indicated that progress was being made on the trade front. This led financial markets to price in a resolution to the U.S.-China trade spat.
Kudlow also shrugged off the release of weaker-than-expected economic data from last week.
The U.S. economy added just 75,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 180,000 jobs. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity in the U.S. grew last month at its slowest pace since October 2016.
"I wouldn't put much stock in one month's jobs number. There's lots of other evidence" of a strong economy, Kudlow said, highlighting an upbeat NFIB small business survey and a record number of hirings in April.