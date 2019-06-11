Older workers could soon find it easier to prove age discrimination

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.Marketsread more
Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, plans to sell CBD creams, balms and oils in nearly 1,000 stores, joining a growing list of retailers carrying the cannabis...Health and Scienceread more
The top Trump economic advisor also said that he remains hopeful that negotiations between Beijing and the U.S. can return to the position of near-alignment they enjoyed...Politicsread more
"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.Marketsread more
Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.Banksread more
Older workers could soon find it easier to prove they've run into age discrimination on the job.
The House Education and Labor Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA), introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa; and Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania.
"The legislation makes Congress' intent clear that discrimination in the workplace – against older workers or others – is never acceptable," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president chief advocacy and engagement officer. AARP is an advocacy group for older Americans.
More from Personal Finance:
Bill could extend Social Security's solvency for rest of century
Rolling Stones concertgoers schooled on lifetime income
Part-time work and retirees' portfolios, Social Security and Medicare
The bill, which moves next to the full House and then the Senate, would reverse a 2009 Supreme Court decision, Gross v. FBL Financial Services, which required workers to prove that their age was the main factor in an employer's decision to discipline, fire or not hire them.
Jack Gross sued FBL Financial Services, claiming that the company violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 when it demoted him, at least in part, because of his age. He was 54 at the time. The court ruled that while Gross was able to show that age was one factor in his employer's decision, he failed to show that it was the sole reason.
Advocates say the decision sent a message to employers that some age discrimination was fine.
The vote comes as the number of older workers rises. More than half of the 11.4 million jobs expected to be added to the U.S. economy over the next seven years will be filled by individuals over age 55. More than 40% of current workers said they plan to retire at 66 or older, according to a recent Gallup study. In 2004, 30% of people said they wanted to wait until after age 65 to retire, and just 12% felt that way in 1995.
Yet another study by ProPublica and the Urban Institute found more than half of full-time workers aged 51 to 54 were at some point forced out of their job and then experienced long-term unemployment or a major slash in pay for years after.
In 2017, AARP surveyed 3,900 workers over the age of 45. More than 61% of respondents reported seeing or experiencing age discrimination in the workplace. Nearly 40% said the practice is "very common."