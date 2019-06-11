United Technologies shareholder Bill Ackman sent letter opposing mega-deal with Raytheon

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.
Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.
Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, plans to sell CBD creams, balms and oils in nearly 1,000 stores, joining a growing list of retailers carrying the cannabis...
The top Trump economic advisor also said that he remains hopeful that negotiations between Beijing and the U.S. can return to the position of near-alignment they enjoyed...
"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.
Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.
Activist investor Bill Ackman is urging United Technologies to abandon its $100 billion stock merger with Raytheon, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Ackman's opposition.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.