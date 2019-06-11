United Technologies shareholder Bill Ackman sent letter opposing mega-deal with Raytheon

Skip Navigation
Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Top DOJ antitrust official telegraphs how it could go against...

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Kroger to sell CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, plans to sell CBD creams, balms and oils in nearly 1,000 stores, joining a growing list of retailers carrying the cannabis...

USMCA 'more important' for economy than China deal, Larry Kudlow...

The top Trump economic advisor also said that he remains hopeful that negotiations between Beijing and the U.S. can return to the position of near-alignment they enjoyed...

Beyond Meat dives 25% after J.P. Morgan downgrade

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.

Wilbur Ross: China's Huawei and ZTE present US national security...

"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.

United Technologies shareholder Bill Ackman sent letter opposing mega-deal with Raytheon

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Leslie Picker@LesliePicker
Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Activist investor Bill Ackman is urging United Technologies to abandon its $100 billion stock merger with Raytheon, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Ackman's opposition.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.