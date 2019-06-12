Alphabet's stake in the 2019 IPO boom jumps to $5 billion thanks to CrowdStrike

Alphabet's $100 million-plus wager on security software vendor CrowdStrike has been overshadowed by its investments in more high-profile companies like Uber, Airbnb and Stripe. But it may be more lucrative than any of them.

After CrowdStrike surged 71% in its stock market debut on Wednesday, Alphabet's late-stage investment group, CapitalG, owns a stake worth close to $1.2 billion, representing about a 10-fold return in just under four years (including share purchases from 2015 through 2018).

Add that to Alphabet's investments in ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft, and the company's stake in the 2019 IPO class is valued at $5 billion.

Last week, CapitalG tripled its money in Looker when parent company Alphabet bought the data analytics start-up for $2.6 billion, two years after the investment group led an $81.5 million financing round.

As one of Alphabet's so-called Other Bets, CapitalG has taken stakes in about three dozen companies, according to its website, with a focus on financial technology, marketplaces, tech infrastructure and cybersecurity. CrowdStrike, which develops cloud software for securing enterprise data, marks Alphabet's first big win in security. It also had a small stake in Zscaler, which went public last year, and is an investor in pre-IPO vendor Cloudflare.

"Google Capital, like us, believes that the only path forward to solving the current and future security challenges will be driven from the cloud," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz wrote in a blog post at the time of the 2015 investment.