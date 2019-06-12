China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food prices spike 7.7% due to high pork prices

Skip Navigation
China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt.

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

Police threaten 'force' as Hong Kong protesters besiege...

Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been...

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food...

China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Asia shares mixed; China's consumer prices rise at fastest pace...

Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning following an overnight trading session on Wall Street that saw the end of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's winning...

CrowdStrike prices IPO at $34, above range

CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.

Elon Musk, at Tesla shareholder meeting, promises '400-mile range...

CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Elon Musk says Tesla is waiting on an acquisition before offering...

The idea behind Tesla offering its own insurance would be to lower rates for drivers, leveraging internal data from Tesla's AutoPilot systems to justify that.

Boeing deliveries fall 56% in May as 737 Max planes remains...

Boeing Co said total deliveries fell to 30 planes in May, compared with 68 in the same period last year.

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Coinbase launches its cryptocurrency debit card in six more...

Digital currency exchange Coinbase announced Wednesday its Visa debit card will launch in Europe after debuting in the U.K. in April.

China Economy

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food prices spike 7.7% due to high pork prices

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • China's consumer price index (CPI) in May rose 2.7% from a year ago, the highest since February 2018.
  • China's producer price inflation (PPI) rose 0.6% in May from a year ago, in line with economists' expectations.
  • Food prices rose 7.7% in May from a year ago, while non-food prices rose 1.7% on-year.
A Chinese customer rests as he stands in a store in a shopping district on January 20, 2015 in central Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer | Stringer | Getty Images

China's consumer inflation in May rose to the highest in 15 months, as food prices spiked due to persistently high pork prices, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price index (CPI) in May rose 2.7% from a year ago, the highest since February last year and in line with expectations of economists' polled by Reuters.

Food prices rose 7.7% in May from a year ago, while non-food prices rose 1.7% on-year. Fresh fruit prices in particular soared 26.7% in May from a year ago. They were up 14.8% from April.

Pork prices in China have been persistently high this year as African swine fever hit hog herds in the country. Pork prices rose 18.2% from a year ago in May, the statistics bureau said.

Meanwhile, producer price inflation (PPI) — a gauge of industrial profitability — rose 0.6% in May from a year ago.

The latest set of economic data came amid a trade fight between the world's two largest economies.

So far, the U.S. has slapped duties on $250 billion in Chinese products, while Beijing has put tariffs on $110 billion in American goods. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose separate tariffs on more than $300 billion of Chinese goods that are currently not taxed.