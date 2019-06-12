Michael Flynn hires new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who had urged him to withdraw guilty plea in Mueller case

Skip Navigation
This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

CrowdStrike pops more than 80% in debut, now worth over $12...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mattel, CrowdStrike, Dave...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

States ramp up the pressure on federal regulators to police Big...

Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Politics

Michael Flynn hires new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who had urged him to withdraw guilty plea in Mueller case

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who previously had urged him to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge filed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
  • Powell tells The Hill that Flynn would continue to cooperate with the government as part of his plea agreement.
  • Flynn's decision to hire a new lawyer comes amid growing calls from right-wing figures to withdraw his plea.
  • Powell is a former federal prosecutor who has described Mueller and other key figures related to the federal government's probes of Russian election interference as "creeps on a mission."
Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, DC, December 18, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who once urged him to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge filed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

News of Powell's hiring comes days after Flynn's former attorneys — Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony of Covington & Burling — told Washington federal Judge Emmet Sullivan they were withdrawing as his counsel. The lawyers wrote that Flynn had told them he "has already retained new counsel for this matter" when he fired them.

Powell told The Hill that Flynn would continue to cooperate with the government as part of his plea agreement. Yet the retired Army lieutenant general's decision to swap out his legal representation with someone pro-Trump and hostile to Mueller also comes amid growing calls from right-wing figures to withdraw his plea.

After news broke last Thursday that Flynn was getting new counsel, Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity encouraged Flynn to "fight this in court."

"My advice to General Flynn is this: Get your new lawyers, move forward with your legal team," Hannity said.

Powell is a former federal prosecutor who has described Mueller and other key figures related to the federal government's probes of Russian election interference — including former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — as "creeps on a mission."

Powell argued in a February 2018 op-ed for The Daily Caller that Flynn should "withdraw his guilty plea," arguing that Sullivan was "the best person to confront the egregious government misconduct [of the Mueller probe] and to right the injustices that have arisen from it."

"Stay tuned for the fireworks," she wrote at the time.

Flynn was first scheduled to be sentenced in December for lying to the FBI about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before President Donald Trump's inauguration. Flynn accepted an offer to delay his sentencing after Sullivan tore into him at that hearing, telling him that "arguably, you sold your country out. "

Powell retweeted a tweet that revealed she is Flynn's new lawyer. The news was first reported by The Hill.

Powell did not immediately return a call from CNBC.

In a phone interview with The Hill, Powell said, "I'm honored to be representing General Flynn, who I've long considered an American hero. "

"The General and his family want to thank everyone across the country for their cards and contributions to his legal defense fund. He is going to continue to cooperate with the government, pursuant to his plea agreement," Powell said, according to The Hill.