Michael Flynn hires new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who had urged him to withdraw guilty plea in Mueller case

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.Technologyread more
Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....Politicsread more
Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.Market Insiderread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, Sidney Powell, who once urged him to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge filed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
News of Powell's hiring comes days after Flynn's former attorneys — Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony of Covington & Burling — told Washington federal Judge Emmet Sullivan they were withdrawing as his counsel. The lawyers wrote that Flynn had told them he "has already retained new counsel for this matter" when he fired them.
Powell told The Hill that Flynn would continue to cooperate with the government as part of his plea agreement. Yet the retired Army lieutenant general's decision to swap out his legal representation with someone pro-Trump and hostile to Mueller also comes amid growing calls from right-wing figures to withdraw his plea.
After news broke last Thursday that Flynn was getting new counsel, Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity encouraged Flynn to "fight this in court."
"My advice to General Flynn is this: Get your new lawyers, move forward with your legal team," Hannity said.
Powell is a former federal prosecutor who has described Mueller and other key figures related to the federal government's probes of Russian election interference — including former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — as "creeps on a mission."
Powell argued in a February 2018 op-ed for The Daily Caller that Flynn should "withdraw his guilty plea," arguing that Sullivan was "the best person to confront the egregious government misconduct [of the Mueller probe] and to right the injustices that have arisen from it."
"Stay tuned for the fireworks," she wrote at the time.
Flynn was first scheduled to be sentenced in December for lying to the FBI about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before President Donald Trump's inauguration. Flynn accepted an offer to delay his sentencing after Sullivan tore into him at that hearing, telling him that "arguably, you sold your country out. "
Powell retweeted a tweet that revealed she is Flynn's new lawyer. The news was first reported by The Hill.
Powell did not immediately return a call from CNBC.
In a phone interview with The Hill, Powell said, "I'm honored to be representing General Flynn, who I've long considered an American hero. "
"The General and his family want to thank everyone across the country for their cards and contributions to his legal defense fund. He is going to continue to cooperate with the government, pursuant to his plea agreement," Powell said, according to The Hill.