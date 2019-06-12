IMF's Lagarde and ECB's Draghi warn against troubling developments in trade war

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dave & Buster's...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

A second analyst in as many days downgrades Beyond Meat

Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street analyst to cool on the red hot IPO.

Investingread more

US consumer prices barely rise in May

The U.S. Consumer Price Index was expected to edge up 0.1% in May, after rising 0.3% a month earlier.

Economyread more

Etsy, up more than 100% in a year, has more room to run, charts...

Etsy shares are popping this month, and the charts indicate that the rally should continue into the summer.

Trading Nationread more

Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey...

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the Duke survey.

Economyread more

Police fire tear gas on protesters as confrontation turns violent...

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...

China Politicsread more

Most millionaires support a tax on wealth above $50 million, CNBC...

A majority of millionaires support Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax on large wealth, according to the CNBC Millionaire survey.

Wealthread more

This branchless bank quadrupled its customer base to 4 million in...

Big banks have talked about the threat from tech-powered upstarts for years, but it's only recently that online banks like Chime have begun to make inroads.

Financeread more

Another major bank says no rate cut coming soon

UBS joined Goldman Sachs in warning that the market's expectation for a rate cut is not realistic.

Marketsread more

Facebook has a new tool that helps you donate blood, here's how...

Facebook rolls out a tool that lets you sign up for notifications when nearby blood banks need donations. Here's how to set it up.

Technologyread more

China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt. That...

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

World Economyread more

Tesla jumps after Musk says company may have 'a record quarter on...

CEO Elon Musk said that he believes the electric automaker has a "decent shot at a record quarter."

Marketsread more
World Economy

IMF's Lagarde and ECB's Draghi warn against troubling developments in trade war

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned about the global trade dispute.
  • The trade war between the U.S. and China could get worse, Lagarde said.
  • Europe could be hit with U.S. import tariffs on its car exports.
IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde with ECB's president Mario Draghi.
Eric Piermont | AFP | Getty Images

Two of the world's most influential economic leaders have warned that there are troubling developments arising from increased trade barriers and tariffs.

Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the global trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as a threatened dispute with Europe and other industrial nations could cause headwinds for all and could get worse.

Speaking at the 8th ECB conference focused on central, eastern and south-eastern European (CESEE) countries on Wednesday, the IMF's Lagarde said "we meet at a moment when support for global cooperation and multilateral solutions is waning."

"Global growth has been subdued for more than six years and the largest economies in the world are putting up, or threatening to put up, new trade barriers. And this might be the beginning of something else, which might affect us all in a more broad way, " she said.

"These troubling developments will create headwinds for all, but certainly for the CESEE growth model, a model that has relied on openness and integration," she warned.

Trade-restrictive measures

Lagarde and Draghi, who gave a welcome address at the conference, said the threat of U.S. import tariffs (on Europe) meant that some European countries that are centers of European car production — Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Romania — could be particularly vulnerable.

"Global trade has faced headwinds in recent years as trade-restrictive measures have outpaced liberalising measures," Draghi told the audience in Frankfurt.

"The central and eastern European business model has become vulnerable to shocks to international trade and financial conditions," Draghi said, noting that in some CEESE countries vehicle exports represent nearly 30% of total manufactured exports, making them more vulnerable to U.S. President Trump's threat to increase tariffs on European cars and car parts. Last August, Trump threatened to put a 25% tax on all EU car imports but has yet to implement the move.

"The effect of tariffs could be amplified, as a large share of goods cross borders multiple times during the production process," he said.

"The main long-term challenge is moving towards a more balanced growth and financing model, which is more reliant on domestic innovation and on higher investment spending than it has been so far," Draghi added.

Related Tags