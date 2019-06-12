Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming and this is what investors should do

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A second analyst in as many days downgrades Beyond Meat

Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street analyst to cool on the red hot IPO.

Investingread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

Symphony, a messaging platform for Wall Street firms, is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players, from Goldman Sachs to BlackRock.

Financeread more

Mortgage lenders finally see bigger profit margins ahead, as...

The mortgage application numbers this week just put an exclamation point on an already positive trend for mortgage lenders. Consumer demand for mortgages, both to purchase a...

Real Estateread more

Google reportedly fires some of its largest lobbying firms

Google fired about half a dozen of its largest lobby firms as the DOJ is reportedly probing the company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Technologyread more

Millionaires say they'll pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020...

American millionaires would elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the former vice president becomes the Democratic nominee, according the CNBC Millionaire survey.

CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more

Trump, Pelosi can still cooperate, but infrastructure likely...

Mick Mulvaney says President Trump and Speaker Pelosi will have to cooperate on raising the debt ceiling, passing a budget and approving the USMCA trade deal.

Politicsread more

Mick Mulvaney says public may never see Trump's 'secret deal'...

"If I told you, it wouldn't be the secret part of the deal, right?" Mulvaney said at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation's Fiscal Summit.

Politicsread more

Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey...

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the Duke survey.

Economyread more

Value stocks trade at a record discount, and it could mean a...

Value stocks have never been this cheap, according to one top strategist. That could mean a major rally is coming for the group this summer.

Trading Nationread more

Police fire tear gas on protesters as confrontation turns violent...

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on...

China Politicsread more

Most millionaires support a tax on wealth above $50 million, CNBC...

A majority of millionaires support Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax on large wealth, according to the CNBC Millionaire survey.

CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more
Markets

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming and this is what investors should do

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones thinks the Federal Reserve will be cutting rates this year.
  • He recommends bets on rates, gold and stocks and against the U.S. dollar.
  • Markets expect the fed to ease two or three times this year.

Investors should start adjusting their playbook to get ready for a looming Federal Reserve interest rate cut, billionaire hedge fund magnate Paul Tudor Jones said Wednesday.

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," the Tudor Investment founder told Bloomberg News before an event sponsored by his nonprofit JUST Capital.

"I didn't think we'd have a first cut in 2019," Jones said. "I don't think we would have had that had we not gotten into this tariff battle, and so it has accelerated everything."

Indeed, markets are betting that the Fed enacts multiple rate cuts this year, with the first one likely in July, another in September and possibly a third as soon as December, according to futures pricing tracked by the CME. That comes after a 2018 that saw the central bank hike its benchmark interest rate four times to a target range of 2.25%-2.5%.

VIDEO5:4505:45
Tudor Jones: We have a mania going on in buybacks
Closing Bell

Uncertainty over tariffs remains a key driver in the push for policy loosening, along with worries that the global economic slowdown will begin to have spillover effects in the U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed hard for a cut, telling CNBC earlier in the week that the Fed has been keeping monetary policy too tight.

Trump already has levied tariffs on Chinese goods and has threatened to tax all the country's imports. The president also engaged in some saber-rattling over Mexico tariffs before backing off, saying the two sides had reached an agreement over stemming illegal immigration.

"The tariffs are a very material event," Jones said. "We haven't had any experience in modern times with them. So you have to re-adjust the entire outlook."

Jones sees an aggressive but short period of rate cuts. The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets monetary policy for the central bank, meets next week and could signal then its anticipated steps ahead.

Tudor Investment's main hedge fund gained about 3.8% year to date through May, according to Bloomberg. The fund's benchmark, the HFRI Macro Total asst-weighted index is up 0.4% after falling 1.3% in May.