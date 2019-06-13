Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: 'I am certainly long gold'

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...Politicsread more
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.Technologyread more
The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...Technologyread more
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.Politicsread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...Personal Financeread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.Market Insiderread more
Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.Marketsread more
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...Politicsread more
"There's a market for high-end luxury goods and low-end mass market merchandise, but right now there's not much space in between," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold.
"I am certainly long gold," Gundlach said in an investor webcast on Thursday. He added his trade is based on the expectation that the dollar will finish the year lower.
When the dollar weakens, gold tends to appreciate as it becomes cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
Gold prices hit a three-month high in June as investors fled to the safe-haven bullion amid escalated trade tensions. Meanwhile the dollar fell to a 11-week low on Wednesday as the market increasingly bet on a rate cut in the coming months.
The so-called bond king noted 2019 has been "the opposite of 2018" because gold, bitcoin, stocks and bonds are all making money.
Despite the trade war, the S&P 500 is still up more than 15% this year, while the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since 2017 this month. The benchmark yield also dipped below the yield on the 3-month note, inverting part of the so-called yield curve. Yield-curve inversion has been a reliable recession signal closely watched by experts and the Federal Reserve.
Gundlach now sees a 40% to 45% chance of a recession in the next six months, and 65% in the next year. He pointed to several indicators that are flashing red lights, including the spread between consumer confidence expectations and current conditions, which is near all-time lows.
The manager also sounded alarm on the "soaring" U.S. deficit, which could get "much, much worse in the next recession." He noted that despite the low rates, U.S. debt interest as a percentage of GDP is expected to hit a record.
Gundlach, a respected markets forecaster, oversees $130 billion of assets under management at DoubleLine, according to its website.
A trade call he made in May to take advantage of bond market volatility has returned more than 20%.