The price of apples is soaring in China, and Beijing is showing concern

The price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, and consumers are cutting their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.

That's just one example in several jumps in food prices in the country. The rapid increase is worth watching for any impact on consumer sentiment and spending, especially since Beijing is putting great emphasis on consumption as a way to keep the economy steadily growing.

Government figures released Wednesday showed China's consumer price index rose in May to 2.7%, its highest in more than a year, boosted by an 18.2% climb in pork prices and a 26.7% increase in fruit prices.

African swine fever has hit millions of pigs, while bad weather has hit the fruit crop.

The cost of half a kilogram of apples jumped to 15.19 yuan at the beginning of June from 11.81 yuan at the end of April, Dada-JD Daojia said. That's an increase from about $1.55 a pound to nearly $2 per pound.