10-hour wait: New $300 million Harry Potter coaster opens at Universal in Orlando to massive crowds

An epic new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure allows parkegoers to fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle.

Within an hour of opening on Thursday, Universal's newest Harry Potter ride in Orlando, Florida, has a 10-hour wait.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike ride at Islands of Adventure is a $300 million investment from Universal that takes parkgoers on a mile-long journey through the infamous Forbidden Forest on Hagrid's iconic motorbike.

It replaced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Dragon Challenge roller coasters, which was originally called Dueling Dragons. The immersive ride had been under construction for nearly two years.

Fans who wanted to be the first to ride the new coaster arrived before the sun came up Thursday and could be in line until the sun goes down. The Universal Orlando mobile app estimates the wait for the ride to be between eight and 10 hours.

Photos and videos on Twitter show a cordoned-off line stretching from Harry Potter land through the Lost Continent area and all the way back to the Dr. Seuss area of the park. Because of the massive line, fans who just want to visit Hogsmeade are being rerouted through the Jurassic Park area on the opposite side of Islands of Adventure.

Starting Friday, the park will be using a virtual queue so that fans won't have to wait around in a massive stand-by line. Parkgoers will be alerted when it is time for them to return to the queue.