US reportedly denies Tesla's request to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Model 3 parts

Top Stories
Top Stories

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Explosions on two oil tankers near Iran send oil prices 3% higher

Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

Energyread more

Eddie Lampert to Elizabeth Warren and AOC: Sears severance has...

Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.

Retailread more

These home improvements can help shave money off your utility...

Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.

Personal Financeread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after Tyson Foods announces plant-based...

Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.

Food & Beverageread more

CEO optimism takes a hit in the second quarter as trade headwinds...

The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.

Marketsread more

Former top Google VC has new fund for companies tackling...

Valo Ventures partner and co-founder of CapitalG Scott Tierney wants to see tech help society with a new fund.

Technologyread more

Donald Trump Jr. plans to campaign against Rep. Justin Amash in...

Rep. Justin Amash is the only Republican who has called for the impeachment of President Trump.

Politicsread more

Watch Larry Kudlow speak live on the economy and trade

Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking Thursday to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C. The topic is...

Economyread more

US denies Tesla's request to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Model...

The U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly denied electric car maker Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car...

Autosread more

Here are the most-loved stocks on Wall Street

Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Investingread more

Callaway jumps 13% after Jana Partners takes stake, calls stock...

Callaway Golf soared in Thursday trading after longtime activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company.

Marketsread more
Autos

US reportedly denies Tesla's request to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Model 3 parts

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car computer on its Model 3 has reportedly been denied.
  • The U.S. Trade Representative previously denied a waiver request for Tesla's autopilot "brain" in May.
  • The automaker is seeking exemptions from the 25% tariffs imposed on certain imports from China by the Trump administration.
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc.
Yuriko Nakao | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly denied electric car maker Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car computer on its Model 3.

The office previously denied a waiver request for Tesla's autopilot "brain" in May. The automaker is seeking exemptions from the 25% tariffs imposed on certain imports from China by the Trump administration.

Tesla's shares dropped about 1% immediately following the report before rebounding to trade roughly 1.5% higher for the day.

Tesla has stated that it expects to produce and deliver between 90,000 and 100,000 vehicles this quarter. The automaker has been building a factory in China for its Model 3.

Requests for comment to the U.S. trade representative's office and to Tesla were not immediately returned.

Reuters contributed to this report. 