US reportedly denies Tesla's request to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Model 3 parts

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.Retailread more
Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.Personal Financeread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.Marketsread more
Valo Ventures partner and co-founder of CapitalG Scott Tierney wants to see tech help society with a new fund.Technologyread more
Rep. Justin Amash is the only Republican who has called for the impeachment of President Trump.Politicsread more
Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking Thursday to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C. The topic is...Economyread more
The U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly denied electric car maker Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car...Autosread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
The U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly denied electric car maker Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car computer on its Model 3.
The office previously denied a waiver request for Tesla's autopilot "brain" in May. The automaker is seeking exemptions from the 25% tariffs imposed on certain imports from China by the Trump administration.
Tesla's shares dropped about 1% immediately following the report before rebounding to trade roughly 1.5% higher for the day.
Tesla has stated that it expects to produce and deliver between 90,000 and 100,000 vehicles this quarter. The automaker has been building a factory in China for its Model 3.
Requests for comment to the U.S. trade representative's office and to Tesla were not immediately returned.
Reuters contributed to this report.