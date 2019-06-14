Facebook, Google and Twitter need to do more to tackle fake news, EU says

Facebook, Google and Twitter ramped up their efforts to fight fake news ahead of elections last month but "more needs to be done" in the face of ongoing threats from Russia, EU officials said Friday.

In a joint statement and report, the EU reported evidence of "coordinated inauthentic behavior" such as bots and fake accounts trying spread divisive content on online platforms ahead of the European Parliament elections at the end of May. The EU added it found "continued and sustained disinformation activity" by Russian sources aiming to influence voter preferences and suppress turnout.

"The tactics used by internal and external actors, in particular linked to Russian sources, are evolving as quickly as the measures adopted by states and online platforms," the statement said.

The EU report found it was too early to identify whether there was a "distinct cross-border disinformation campaign" targeting the European elections.