Google CEO says regulating tech could have 'unintended consequences'

Chip stocks are tanking after 'depressing' Broadcom earnings

Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance.

Marketsread more

Middle East watchers see Iran's fingerprint on tanker attacks

The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.

Energyread more

Trump says stock market would be '10,000 points higher' if Fed...

Economyread more

Joe Biden's Twitter fight with Amazon sums up the battle over...

"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says. Amazon...

Politicsread more

Trump: If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, it won't 'be closed...

The president blamed Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, but did not elaborate on any next steps the administration planned to take in...

Politicsread more

2020 Democrats flock to McDonald's strikes as workers push for...

Kamala Harris will rally with McDonald's workers in Las Vegas, while Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker will join with striking workers in South Carolina.

Politicsread more

As Broadcom plunges, taking chip sector with it, analysts urge...

Broadcom reported disappointing earnings, but Wall Street analysts urged investors to stay the course.

Marketsread more

US retail sales rose in May, while April was revised higher

U.S. retail sales were expected to rise 0.6% in May, after slipping 0.2% a month earlier.

Economyread more

Google CEO says regulating tech could have 'unintended...

Sundar Pichai makes the comments on CNN as Google is reportedly facing an antitrust probe from the Justice Department.

Technologyread more

IEA sees oil demand growth falling to lowest level in years as...

The energy agency's closely-watched report comes as world oil markets have undertaken a dramatic shift in recent months.

Energyread more

RBC: Facebook's crypto 'one of the most important initiatives' in...

RBC Capital Markets believes that Facebook has a "crypto opportunity," explaining in a note to investors the firm's high expectation.

Investingread more

Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade and other key issues, a White House spokesman said.

Technologyread more
Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he's worried about the "unintended consequences" of tech regulation.
  • Google is reportedly facing an antitrust probe from the Justice Department.
  • He says big companies are well-positioned to invest for the future, though they still deserve scrutiny.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, whose company reportedly faces an antitrust probe from the Justice Department, is  concerned about tech regulation.

"I worry that if you regulate for the sake of regulating it, it has a lot of unintended consequences," Pichai said in an interview on CNN.. "You know, if you take a technology like artificial intelligence, it will have implications for our national security and ... for, you know, other important areas of society. And so having leadership I think ends up being pretty critical."

Pichai said there are benefits to letting large successful companies thrive. He said big companies can drive "long-term development" and that Google and other large companies are able to invest in futuristic technologies like artificial intelligence, for instance. He added that large companies still deserve scrutiny.

Pichai suggested Silicon Valley "can't take for granted" its success. Other tech executives, including Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, have warned that countries like China could get a leg up if American regulators crack down too hard.

"Now there are many countries around the world which aspire to be the next Silicon Valley," Pichai said. "And they are supporting their companies, too. So we have to balance both. This doesn't mean you don't scrutinize large companies. But you have to balance it with the fact that ... you want big, successful companies as well."

