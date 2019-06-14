Iran says US has no 'shred of factual or circumstantial evidence' that Tehran attacked oil tankers

Skip Navigation
A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as oil spikes amid...

Shares in Asia Pacific traded lower on Friday morning, as oil prices spiked following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom falls,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.

Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: 'I am certainly long gold'

Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.

Ex-Trump advisor Flynn fuels pardon talk as deadline in Mueller...

Flynn's decision to replace his legal team with Sidney Powell, a fiery critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, struck some as a...

DNC names 20 candidates who will appear on stage for first...

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...

Iran says US has no 'shred of factual or circumstantial evidence' that Tehran attacked oil tankers

Joanna Tan@tan_joanna
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019.
ISNA | Reuters

Iran has denied that it was responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Middle East.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the Islamic Republic for the explosions on the oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz — the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence."

Zarif called it a "sabotage diplomacy" and said it was a "cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran. "

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.