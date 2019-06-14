Iran says US has no 'shred of factual or circumstantial evidence' that Tehran attacked oil tankers

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Iran has denied that it was responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Middle East.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the Islamic Republic for the explosions on the oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz — the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence."
Zarif called it a "sabotage diplomacy" and said it was a "cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran. "
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.