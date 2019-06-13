Oil jumps more than 3% on reports of tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman off Iran coast

Brent crude spiked 3.6% on Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
Brent crude spiked 3% on Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a division of the U.K. Royal Navy, said it is currently investigating what it has called an "incident" in the Gulf near the Iranian coastline. It has urged "extreme caution" amid mounting tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Iranian state media has reported that two oil tankers were targeted in explosions, without providing evidence.
A spokesman for the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain told the Associated Press that his command was "aware" of the incident and was seeking further details.
Brent crude is currently trading at $61.77 a barrel.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for more.