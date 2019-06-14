US futures lower as Middle East tensions weigh; investors worry on weak China data

Skip Navigation
A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Hong Kong activists plan weekend mass rally against China...

Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...

Iran: US has no 'factual or circumstantial evidence' we attacked...

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."

Attacks from Iran's increased presence is a risk to oil, says US...

Analysts have played down fears of a huge oil price spike this year, due to the economic slowdown and trade war — but one U.S. think tank says Middle East tensions could...

The business using A.I. to change how we think about energy...

Could artificial intelligence transform the way we think about renewable energy storage?

Why India vs Pakistan at the World Cup is the hottest ticket in...

India and Pakistan have a fraught relationship at the best of times, but when it comes to cricket, the competition takes on a whole different agenda.

Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set...

Stocks in Asia Pacific mixed amid tensions in the Middle East

Shares in Asia Pacific and oil prices were mixed on Friday, following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

US futures lower as Middle East tensions weigh; investors worry on weak China data

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • Market players are closely watching geopolitical events, with attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East giving oil prices a boost. Brent crude climbed 0.4% to $61.57 a barrel, while WTI crude was up 0.1% at $52.33.
  • U.S. data also looms, with traders looking out for upcoming retail sales and industrial production data for May, as well as the consumer sentiment index for June.

U.S. stock futures were lower on the final trading day of the week, with investors monitoring attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and reacting to economic data out of China.

As of 3:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 19 points lower, indicating a slightly lower open of 25 points. S&P 500 futures were barely changed while Nasdaq futures were in negative territory.

Market players are closely watching geopolitical events, with attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East giving oil prices a boost. Brent crude climbed 0.4% to $61.57 a barrel, while WTI crude was up 0.1% at $52.33.

The Trump administration on Thursday placed the blame squarely on Iran, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Tehran "wants our successful maximum pressure campaign lifted."

Iran hit back at Washington, denying Pompeo's claims. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the U.S. "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—/wo a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence."

Meanwhile, - China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5% in May, well below expectations, in the latest sign of weakening demand in the world's second-largest economy as the United States ramps up trade pressure

U.S. data also looms, with traders looking out for upcoming retail sales and industrial production data for May, as well as the consumer sentiment index for June.