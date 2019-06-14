US Treasury yields continue to slide as Middle East tensions escalate

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
U.S. government debt prices continued to rise Friday morning as investors flock to perceived safe havens amid fears of a military standoff between the U.S. and Iran.
At around 4:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, ticked lower at around 2.0666%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5748%.
Yields extended Thursday's declines after President Donald Trump's administration determined that Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has staunchly denied the allegation.
The attacks on Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers early Thursday caused fears over trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening demand for Treasurys and other perceived safe haven assets and driving up oil prices.
Stronger-than-expected demand at Thursday's auction of 30-year Treasury bonds also buoyed Treasury prices.
Retail sales data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the latest industrial production figures to follow at 9:15 a.m. June's consumer sentiment data will be published at 10 a.m.
There are no Federal Reserve speeches or Treasury auctions scheduled on Friday.
