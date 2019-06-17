European stocks set to open higher as investors await crucial Fed meeting

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...China Politicsread more
African swine fever, which has already ravaged pig herds in China and pushed up food prices there, could also drive up inflation in the other emerging markets, according to...
Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.
In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...
Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.
Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.
Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...
U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.
The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.
The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...
European stocks are set to open higher Monday as investors await this week's crucial U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The FTSE 100 is seen up around 24 points at 7,370, while the DAX is expected to open 24 points higher at 12,120. France's CAC 40 is set to nudge 7 points higher to 5,375, according to IG data.
Investors will be anticipating the Fed meeting amid expectations that the U.S. central bank could be cutting interest rates soon.
Asian stocks traded mixed Monday afternoon, with the unfolding extradition bill protests in Hong Kong, rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran over oil tanker attacks off the Gulf of Oman, and Friday's weak Chinese industrial output data all compounding market uncertainty.
Chipmaker stocks took a hit worldwide Friday after Broadcom issued a sales warning, citing the U.S.-China trade war, and Reuters reported Monday that U.S. chipmakers which supply Huawei are quietly lobbying the White House to ease its ban on sales to the Chinese telecommunications giant.
Back in Europe, Deutsche Bank is preparing to create a 50 billion euro 'bad bank' as chief executive Christian Sewing shifts Germany's biggest lender away from investment banking, according to the Financial Times.
Dutch bank ABN Amro announced Sunday that CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen will leave when his term expires in April.
In the U.K., Conservative party candidates to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, in a live TV debate on Sunday, took aim at favorite Boris Johnson over his promise to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal on October 31.