"That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday," says the Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter editor.

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.

Ross played down the prospect of an agreement being reached at the G-20 meeting in Osaka on June 28-29.

Boeing is scrambling to restore confidence in the 737 Max from regulators, customers and the flying public.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a CNN interview that while the company will work to remove as much harmful content as possible, the company can't remove 100% of it.

The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.

In a rare downgrade for the stock, Imperial Capital lowered its rating for Disney to in-line from outperform and maintained its target price of $147.

Atlassian is releasing a document that's meant to simplify the negotiation of terms for acquisitions. That way the buyer and seller can focus on more important topics, like...

The pizza chain's robo delivery program could add to store owners' options during peak times.

GM CEO Mary Barra promised the automaker would launch 20 models of electric cars by 2023, beginning early this year. That plan may stall. A slowdown in China, a ratcheting up...

Senior economists from both political parties say a rate cut may not work that smoothly even if the Fed says yes. And that poses risks to America's decade-long recovery as the...

Economy

Fed critic Jim Grant goes out on a limb and predicts a rate cut at this week's meeting

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday," says the Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter editor.
  • The market has been increasingly been thinking that a rate cut is coming, but most see one happening next month or later in the year.
The Federal Reserve will decide to cut interest rates this week at its two-day meeting starting tomorrow, predicts the editor and founder of the closely followed Grant's Interest Rate Observer newsletter.

That view, expressed on CNBC on Monday, puts Jim Grant firmly in the minority on Wall Street. Grant has been a longtime critic of the Fed's easy monetary policies since the 2008 financial crisis and what he views as the resulting dislocations in the market due to inflated asset prices.

The market has been increasingly been thinking that a rate cut is coming, but the CME FedWatch tracker points to a less than 20% chance this month, with odds shooting up to over 80% at the July meeting and increasing as the year goes on. The current target range for the fed funds overnight lending rate is 2.25% to 2.5%

"I think they are going to cut in June," said Grant, surprising everyone around the "Squawk Box" table. They then asked Grant if he meant July. But he reiterated, "That's my view. They'll cut preemptively in June. That is to say Wednesday" when central bankers conclude this week's policymaking meeting.

The Fed increased the cost of borrowing money four times last year, with the last move coming in December 2018 as financial markets were melting down.

The so-called Powell Pivot in early 2019 — when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that central bankers would be patient on any more rate increases — stabilized stocks, and gave investors a reason to buy. Even with a severe stumble last month, the S&P 500 was only 2.2% away from its all-time high from May 1.

With signs of a slowing economy and concerns about the U.S.-China trade war, talk in the markets earlier this year about the Fed holding steady for a while has turned to calls for a cut or even multiple cuts in 2019.

A growing number of economists and investors are expecting a midsummer rate cut, at the July 30-31 meeting. There are also those who expect the Fed to wait until September, considering more data before cutting rates. Then there are a few, such as economists at Goldman Sachs, who expect no cut at all this year.

President Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of the Powell Fed, telling CNBC last week, "They certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake: They raised interest rates far too fast,"

— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.

