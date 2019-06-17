Microsoft resumes sales of Huawei laptops online

Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.Marketsread more
Facebook's reported move into cryptocurrency could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long history, some crypto investors say.Bitcoinread more
In a 7-2 ruling, over dissents from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch, the justices affirmed the so-called "dual sovereignty" exception to the Constitution's...Politicsread more
A recent Fed survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May.Economyread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.Marketsread more
The "captive carry flight test" evaluates the mock weapon during flight and is the Air Force's latest step amid the budding hypersonic arms race between China and Russia.Politicsread more
"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."Investingread more
The action reflects the evolving dynamic for U.S. companies that have done business with Huawei, which has been caught in the middle of growing U.S.-China trade tension.Technologyread more
The announcement comes after Trump blasted three countries because thousands of their citizens had sought asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.Politicsread more
Facebook is expected to announce a new cryptocurrency called Libra this week. Analysts anticipate it will open up new revenue streams outside advertising.Technologyread more
The red-hot market for new public companies in 2019 like Beyond Meat and Chewy could spell bad news for the stock market, Bernstein says.Marketsread more
Microsoft on Monday said it has resumed sales of Huawei laptops on its website after a weeks-long stoppage.
The action reflects the evolving dynamic for U.S. companies that have done business with Huawei, which has been caught in the middle of growing U.S.-China trade tension. The move is a sign of cooperation with a company that delivers Windows revenue, which is still core to Microsoft's business despite its focus on cloud computing products.
Last month a government agency restricted how U.S. companies could sell products to Huawei, and shortly after that Microsoft's supply of devices like the MateBook X Pro vanished. Now Huawei Matebook laptops are available once again.
"We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Export Administration Regulations Entity List. As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC in an email.
Additionally, Microsoft said it would keep delivering software update sto Huawei devices that people own today.
"We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. Our initial evaluation of the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision on Huawei has indicated we may continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices," Microsoft said.
The comments come after Huawei told CNBC that it could have its own operating system for laptops ready as soon as this fall.
Microsoft receives revenue when companies pay for Windows licenses for devices they produce. Revenue from such customers was up 9% year over year in the most recent quarter, during which Windows overall represented 16% of all revenue.
In recent weeks other U.S. companies have cut their revenue forecasts because they expect to sell less to Huawei.