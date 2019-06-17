Pentagon sending about 1,000 more US troops to the Middle East amid tensions

The sun sets behind a C-17 Globemaster as soldiers wait in line to board the aircraft.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is preparing to send more troops to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

"I have authorized approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East," wrote acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan in a statement Monday.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region."

The Pentagon did not give any further details on the timing of the deployment.

The latest revelation comes on the heels of last week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.