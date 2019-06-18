Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Adobe jumped nearly 3% during extended trading after the technology company reported $1.83 in adjusted earnings per share on $2.74 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Those figures topped consensus estimates for adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share on $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also forecast third-quarter earnings of about $1.95 per share and $2.8 billion in revenue, below analyst projections for $2.05 in earnings per share and $2.83 billion in revenue.
U.S. Steel released guidance for the second quarter after the bell and saw its share price rise more than 1%. The Pittsburgh-based company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.40.
La-Z-Boy's stock plunged 8% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenues below market expectations. The furniture manufacturer reported earnings of 64 cents per share on $454 million in revenue versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for earnings of 64 cents per share on $457 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Additionally, La-Z-Boy CEO Kurt Darrow said it isn't clear if "the hangover of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty" will continue to weigh on the company's performance.
Jabil rose 2% after its third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates. The electronics manufacturer reported earnings of 57 cents per share on $6.14 billion in revenue, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates for earnings of 57 cents per share and revenues of $6.01 billion.