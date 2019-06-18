Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more

Skip Navigation
Trump on demoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'Let's see what he...

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.

Rep. Maxine Waters asks Facebook to pause work on cryptocurrency...

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.

Don't be too optimistic that trade talks will progress at G-20:...

"I do expect our stock market to be hammered if nothing positive comes of this G-20 meeting ... the most likely outcome is nothing happens," Jim Cramer says.

Tariffs hurt the economy, but China must be held accountable:...

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz tells Jim Cramer that he is optimistic about trade relations with China, Mexico, Japan, and the EU.

Stocks ready to break through all-time high

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.

American Airlines' pilots union 'concerned' about fixes for...

American Airlines pilots plan to tell lawmakers they are still concerned about fixes to grounded Boeing 737 Max planes.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 18.

Trump says Shanahan has withdrawn from Defense secretary...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...

Trump's reelection chances look bad in state polls

But a look at state-by-state data clarifies the scale of Trump's challenge. As the president tries to rally supporters at a 2020 kickoff rally in Orlando on Tuesday, he is...

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move in February.

British Airways parent places first new order for Boeing 737 Max...

The order for 200 737 Max jets from British Airways parent IAG was a vote of confidence for Boeing's beleaguered aircraft following two fatal crashes.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Traders work the floor at the NYSE in New York.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Adobe jumped nearly 3% during extended trading after the technology company reported $1.83 in adjusted earnings per share on $2.74 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Those figures topped consensus estimates for adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share on $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also forecast third-quarter earnings of about $1.95 per share and $2.8 billion in revenue, below analyst projections for $2.05 in earnings per share and $2.83 billion in revenue.

U.S. Steel released guidance for the second quarter after the bell and saw its share price rise more than 1%. The Pittsburgh-based company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.40.

La-Z-Boy's stock plunged 8% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenues below market expectations. The furniture manufacturer reported earnings of 64 cents per share on $454 million in revenue versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for earnings of 64 cents per share on $457 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Additionally, La-Z-Boy CEO Kurt Darrow said it isn't clear if "the hangover of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty" will continue to weigh on the company's performance.

Jabil rose 2% after its third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates. The electronics manufacturer reported earnings of 57 cents per share on $6.14 billion in revenue, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates for earnings of 57 cents per share and revenues of $6.01 billion.

Adobe CEO: We're 'optimistic' about our prospects in the wake of tariffs

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "Our exposure to China in both of those is fairly minimal," he told the "Mad Money" host.
  • Adobe is riding the secular trends of design and creativity, two areas that Narayen said "have never been more important." People are creating content in a myriad of spaces, including for automobiles and retail experiences, he said. 
  • "Adobe is the content provider that enables all of these streams to be delivered with incredible content," Narayen said. "Given design is more important, given mobile devices are every single place, that's a tremendous tailwind."