Amazon's latest Kindle Oasis lets you adjust the screen color for easier reading at night

Amazon introduced a new version of its high-end Kindle Oasis e-reader on Wednesday. The last version of the Oasis was widely considered to be the best e-reader on the market. The new model introduces controls that will make it more comfortable to read at night.

The updated Kindle Oasis has new controls that allows users to change the color temperature of the display from cool to warm, which means it won't be as jarring in a dark room and is easier on the eyes. When active, it adds a bit of an orange hue instead of using just a bright white backlight.

Amazon said this isn't a blue light filter, but is simply an additional option for people who find an orange tint more comfortable. Amazon suggested that such a filter isn't necessary because the Kindle is not backlit and spreads light across the page rather than shooting it directly into your eyes, so "you can read comfortably for hours without eyestrain."