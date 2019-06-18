Skip Navigation
Asia Markets

Asia markets poised to trade cautiously with Fed meeting set to kick off

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to cautious trading for Asian stocks.
  • The Fed is scheduled to start a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday stateside. Expectations for any policy changes are low, but investors will look for clues about potential rate cuts.
  • Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, hundreds of businesses stateside are attempting to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to discourage them from increasing tariffs on China.

Markets in Asia were poised to trade cautiously on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of a closely-watched meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, set to kick off later stateside.

Futures pointed to a tepid open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,120, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,124.00.

Shares in Australia were set to see gains at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,542.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,530.90.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.92 points to close at 26,112.53 and the S&P 500 ended its trading day stateside 0.1% higher at 2,889.67. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining 0.6% to close at 7,845.02.

The Fed is scheduled to start a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday stateside. Expectations for any policy changes are low, but investors will look for clues about potential rate cuts this year.

"Recent speeches by Fed officials, including Fed chair Jay Powell, have indicated a growing wariness of the inflation outlook and a willingness to act if required. We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to formalise this view on Wednesday by hinting that near‑term cuts to the Fed funds rate are coming. We expect the Fed will cut the Fed funds rate in December, but the risk is skewed to earlier cuts," Kim Mundy, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

The Fed will make its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, hundreds of businesses stateside are attempting to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to discourage them from increasing tariffs on China.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.558 after seeing levels below 97.4 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.55 against the dollar after touching levels above 108.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6853 after seeing highs around $0.688 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.