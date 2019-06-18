Asia markets poised to trade cautiously with Fed meeting set to kick off

Markets in Asia were poised to trade cautiously on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of a closely-watched meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, set to kick off later stateside.

Futures pointed to a tepid open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,120, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,124.00.

Shares in Australia were set to see gains at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,542.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,530.90.