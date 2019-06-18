Here's the No. 1 reason why employees quit their jobs

Gary Houlder | Taxi | Getty Images

If you go to work every day just going through the motions, you aren't alone. According to Gallup, only 33% of employees are engaged at work. So, how can nearly 70% of the workforce be disengaged? I believe it's because there is a tremendous lack of recognition in the world today, or what I call the global recognition deficit. And there are statistics to prove it. According to OC Tanner research: • 79% of employees who quit their jobs claim that a lack of appreciation was a major reason for leaving • 65% of Americans claimed they weren't even recognized one time last year My company, oGoLead, fielded national research and found even more evidence for the lack of recognition in the workplace: • 82% of employees feel their supervisor doesn't recognize them for what they do • 60% say they are more motivated by recognition than money

Give recognition

Former Yum Brands CEO David Novak Yum! Brands

The last thing any of us want is for people to think they could get recognized just for showing up to work. That's why making recognition purposeful is the breakthrough leaders need to get the results they want.

Bosses need to learn how to overcome the barriers to recognition, which will help them become a leader with an engaged team that drives positive results. The more your boss recognizes someone's good work, the more he or she gets comfortable with it. Plus, when he or she sees the impact the praise has, it creates motivation to stick with it. This could be a problem if your boss doesn't have purposeful recognition. Leaders need to identify goals and essential behaviors that will lead to those results, and then recognize the heck out of those behaviors. The last thing any of us want is for people to think they could get recognized just for showing up to work. That's why making recognition purposeful is the breakthrough leaders need to get the results they want.

David Novak presents YUM! Recognition award to Yuan Yuan Chen, Director of Finance -Yum! China Division

Myth: There is no time to recognize