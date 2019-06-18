Google Calendar is down around the world.

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

US Marketsread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Marketsread more

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Politicsread more

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Marketsread more

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Marketsread more

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Food & Beverageread more

Watch: Robert Lighthizer testifies to Congress about Trump's...

Politicsread more

John Legend: Music streaming has 'changed everything'

John Legend said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling...

Entertainmentread more
Tech

Google Calendar is down around the world

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Google Calendar is down around the world.
  • Google's website says it has been experiencing a service disruption since about 10:22 a.m. Eastern.
  • You can use the Google Calendar app on iPhone or Android to find your appointments, however.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google Calendar is down around the world, and isn't working if you're trying to access it on the web. That means personal calendars as well as those used by businesses through Google's G Suite products aren't loading for people.

Google's G Suite dashboard said the service disruption began around 10:22 a.m. Eastern time.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar," the page says. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."

There may be a quick fix, at least for some people. If you download the Google Calendar app from the iTunes App Store or on Android, you can install it, log-in and still see your calendar details. It should be a good enough holdover until Google Calendar's website comes back online.

Earlier this month, several of Google's cloud services went down, affecting YouTube, Gmail, and third parties like Snapchat that host their services on Google.

VIDEO12:5912:59
How virtual assistants have evolved, and why Siri lags behind the others
Tech


Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.