Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.Marketsread more
Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.Politicsread more
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...Marketsread more
The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.Marketsread more
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...Politicsread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.Food & Beverageread more
Google Calendar is down around the world, and isn't working if you're trying to access it on the web. That means personal calendars as well as those used by businesses through Google's G Suite products aren't loading for people.
Google's G Suite dashboard said the service disruption began around 10:22 a.m. Eastern time.
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar," the page says. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."
There may be a quick fix, at least for some people. If you download the Google Calendar app from the iTunes App Store or on Android, you can install it, log-in and still see your calendar details. It should be a good enough holdover until Google Calendar's website comes back online.
Earlier this month, several of Google's cloud services went down, affecting YouTube, Gmail, and third parties like Snapchat that host their services on Google.